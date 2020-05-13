Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Europe

World's biggest shipper expects 25% drop in container demand

COVID-19 has had 'a significant impact' on the company's activities, CEO Soeren Skou said

Associated Press
close
Trucking companies are at risk of going under as shipping rates decline. FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more.video

Truckers demand regulation as coronavirus tanks shipping rates

Trucking companies are at risk of going under as shipping rates decline. FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it expects its transport volumes to drop by up to 25% in the second quarter as the world economy slides toward recession.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMKBYA.P. MOELLER-MAERSK A/S4.7-0.04-0.84%

CEO Soeren Skou said that the group was “strongly positioned to weather the storm” but that the COVID-19 crisis had had “a significant impact” on its activities.

UK ECONOMY SHRINKS 5.8% IN MARCHSoeren Skou 

A container ship is docked at Maher Terminals in Elizabeth, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The group presented its first quarter results, which showed revenue edged down to $9.6 billion from $9.5 billion for the same period last year. It booked a profit of $209 million, up from a loss of $656 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a statement, the group said its full-year outlook contained “high uncertainties,” and the global container demand “is expected to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19.” It previously was for growth of 1-3%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS