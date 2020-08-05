Moderna details coronavirus vaccine pricing as orders roll in

Moderna’s customers are lining up to order its coronavirus vaccine even though it's still in the experimental state.

“We have received approximately $400 million of customer deposits for potential supply. As we pivot to a commercial-stage company, we recognize the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic,” CEP Stéphane Bancel said in the company's earnings release.

Pricing for smaller volumes will likely range between $32 and $37 per dose, Bancel added on the company’s conference call, while larger volumes could be lower.

The stock, which has gained over 284 percent this year on hopes of a vaccine, fell on Wednesday.

Phase 2 U.S. trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate are “fully enrolled” and Phase 3 enrollment should be completed by September 2020, the company added.

Positive results for Phase 1 were detailed in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In other COVID-19 vaccine news, J&J disclosed it has signed a $1 billion deal with the U.S. government for 100 million doses of its potential vaccine.

And Novavax Research and Development President Dr. Gregory Glenn, during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings With Maria," said the company's work on a vaccine is "very promising."

"We have a very small dose, making a very strong immune response," he said, noting the November and December timeline could show more progress.

The company has a $1.6 billion grant from the U.S. government.

