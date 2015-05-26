MLB ticket price average up 3.3 percent to $28.94; Boston Red Sox highest at $52.34

Major League Baseball's average ticket price rose 3.3 percent this season to $28.94, the steepest increase in six years.

Team Marketing Report said in its annual survey Monday that the average is up 4.4 percent since 2013 after remaining flat in 2012.

Continue Reading Below

World Series champion Boston had the highest average at $52.34 after leaving prices flat. The New York Yankees also left their average unchanged at $51.55 after missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Chicago Cubs, who renovated Wrigley Field and their roster, raised their average for the first time since 2010, a 1.5 percent increase to $44.81. The Cubs are coming off a last-place finish.

The Dodgers' average rose 10.9 percent to $28.61 as Los Angeles hiked its opening-day payroll to a record $270 million.