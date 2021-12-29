Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Minimum Wage

These 25 states will see a minimum wage boost in 2022

The majority of 2022's minimum wage increases will occur on Jan. 1

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Workers in 25 states, or half the nation, are set to receive a pay boost in 2022. 

Below is a FOX Business roundup of where the new increases are and when they will take effect, according to data by Paycor.

INFLATION STICKING AROUND IN 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

The first minimum wage increase of 2022 will occur on Dec. 31, 2021, when New Yorkers see a 70 cent increase to $13.20.

Tips are seen on the bar at McSorley's Old Ale House, which, established in 1854, is referred to as New York City's oldest Irish saloon in Manhattan, New York, March 16, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly / Reuters Photos)

Jan. 1, 2022

The majority of 2022's minimum wage increases will occur on Jan. 1, 2022. 

Virginia ﻿will see the largest increase in 2022, boosting its minimum wage by $1.50 to $11 per hour after previously scheduled increases were delayed due to revenue losses ﻿experienced by businesses and the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Following closely behind is Delaware, which will raise its rate by $1.25 to $10.50 per hour. California, Illinois, New Jersey and New Mexico will each raise their minimum wages by $1 per hour to $15, $12, $13 and $11.50, respectively. 

Other states increasing their minimum wages on Jan. 1 include:

--Missouri: $11.15 (85 cents increase)

--Vermont: $12.55 (80 cent increase)

--Washington: $14.49 (80 cent increase)

--Massachusetts- $14.25 (75 cent increase)

--Rhode Island: $12.25 (75 cent increase)

--Arizona: $12.80 (65 cent increase)

--Maine: $12.75 (60 cent increase)

--Maryland: $12.50 (50 cent increase)

--South Dakota: $9.95 (50 cent increase)

--Ohio: $9.30 (50 cent increase)

--Montana: $9.20 (45 cent increase)

--Minnesota- $10.33 (25 cent increase)

--Colorado: $12.56 (24 cent increase)

--Michigan: $9.87 (22 cent increase)

GASBUDDY SAYS $4 PER GALLON NATIONAL AVERAGE NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION IN 2022

FILE PHOTO: Tips from a customer donation fund and a last paycheck for employees laid off from Farley’s East cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020.  (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

July 1, 2022

On July 1, Connecticut will raise its minimum wage by $1 to $14 per hour, while Nevada and Oregon will see 75 cent increases to $9.50 and $13.50 per hour, respectively. 

Sept. 30, 2022

The final minimum wage increase of 2022 will occur on Sept. 30, when Florida workers will see a $1 increase to $11 per hour.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The boost comes as the District of Columbia and 29 states already have higher minimum wages than the $7.25 per hour required by federal law for non-tipped workers. 

A 2020 study ﻿by researchers from the University of Northern Iowa and the U.S. Census Bureau found that people who received minimum wage increases between the ages 62 and 70 delayed claiming Social Security benefits by an average of six months.