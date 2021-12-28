Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

GasBuddy says $4 per gallon national average not out of the question in 2022

Major US cities will likely feel the biggest impact

close
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan argues the new coronavirus variant is not impacting gasoline demand.  video

GasBuddy analyst: 'Insatiable amount of gasoline demand'

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan argues the new coronavirus variant is not impacting gasoline demand. 

Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average is a real possibility for 2022. 

The fuel savings platform predicts that a national average of $4 per gallon is possible by the spring on account of pandemic recovery and rising demand before relief or additional oil supply arrives later in 2022. 

Image 1 of 3

Signage is seen on a gasoline pump at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. 

According to its projections, the average price of gasoline will climb early in the year, peaking at $4.13 per gallon around June. It projects that prices will start to fall after that, reaching just under $3 per gallon by the holiday season. 

WHAT THE OIL MARKET SIGNALS ABOUT OMICRON

Major U.S. cities will likely feel the biggest impact – with select California cities like Sacramento and San Francisco poised to see prices top $5 per gallon. 

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says higher gas prices are a signal that the economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The higher prices go, the stronger the economy is," De Haan said in a statement. "No one would love to see $4 per gallon gasoline, but we’ll only get there on the back of a very strong economy, so it’s not necessarily bad news." 