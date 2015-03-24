Millions helped by Obama health law may get hit by reduced tax refunds unless they act soon

Nobody wants to start thinking about taxes around Labor Day.

But it's not too early if you count on your tax refund every year and you're getting a tax credit to pay health insurance premiums under the new health law.

Here's why: If your income for 2014 is going to be higher than you estimated when you applied for insurance, complex connections between the health law and taxes can reduce or even eliminate your tax refund next year.

Maybe you're collecting more commissions in an improving economy. Or your spouse got a better job. That information must be reported promptly.

Tax preparation companies such as H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt say most consumers are unaware of the potential refund risk.

Nearly 7 million households are getting health care tax credits.