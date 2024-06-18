Expand / Collapse search
Millionaires are bolting these countries more than any others

Some 128,000 people with at least $1 million will move countries this year, it predicted

More millionaires will apparently ditch China than any other nation in 2024.

Henley & Partners projected the country would remain the "biggest millionaire loser" this year as part of the Private Wealth Migration Report 2024 it released Tuesday that derived its findings from New World Wealth data covering over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals. The firm puts out the report annually.

Net outflows of those with liquid investable wealth of at least $1 million from China will hit 15,200 for the year, according to Henley’s report.

Overall, some 128,000 high-net-worth individuals will pack up their bags and call a new country their home during 2024, the investment migration advisory firm provisionally said. That’s 8,000 more than 2023.

Including China, Henley & Partners reported the biggest net departures of people with at least $1 million will occur in the following 10 nations:

1. China: 15,200 net departures

beijing

Traffic is flowing at sunset in Zhongguancun, Haidian District, in Beijing, China, on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

2. U.K.: 9,500 net departures

London tower

London, England, was the top searched international summer destination for 2024.  (iStock / iStock)

3. India: 4,300 net departures

mumbai

Residential and commercial buildings in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. India recorded its best year for home sales since 2008. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

4. South Korea: 1,200 net departures

korea

A train crosses a bridge in the Yeouido financial district of Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. South Korea is scheduled to release its gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Oct. 26. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Image (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

5. Russia: 1,000 net departures

Russia Moscow

A picture taken on February 1, 2022 shows the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Kremlin (L) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia's building (R)in Moscow. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

6. Brazil: 800 net departures

brazil

Skyline city, São Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by: Geff Reis/AGB Photo Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Geff Reis/AGB Photo Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

7. South Africa: 600 net departures

Cape Town South Africa

An aerial view of Cape Town, South Africa. (iStock / iStock)

8. Taiwan: 400 net departures

taipei

The Taipei 101 building and other buildings are illuminated at dusk in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Taiwan is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Jan. 29. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images (I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

9. Nigeria: 300 net departures

Nigeria

Skyline of the business district in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city with a population of over 12 million. West Africa. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

10. Vietnam: 300 net departures

hanoi

LOTTE, HANOI, VIETNAM - 2015/07/02: Aerial view of Hanoi. (Photo by Chau Doan/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Chau Doan/LightRocket via Getty Images)

China has experienced the largest net loss of high net worth individuals for quite some time, including last year, according to Henley.

Behind it, the U.K. and India traded places compared to last year. The former’s net outflows are projected to be 5,200 higher in 2024, while India will lose 800 fewer than it did in 2023, the report said.

"Both China and India are seeing high net outflows because of the success of their sizeable economies in generating new millionaires, although slowing wealth growth in China in recent years could mean sustained losses becoming more damaging over time," Institute for Government CEO Hannah White said in the press release.

The impetus behind millionaires moving can vary from things like business opportunities and lifestyle to others like taxes and safety, Henley said.

Henley & Partners Group Head of Private Clients Dominic Volek said millionaires are "voting with their feet in record numbers" this year while the world "grapples with a perfect storm of geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and social upheaval."

On the flip-side of countries projected to post the 2024 biggest net outflows, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the most popular nation for high net worth individuals to move to, drawing a net 6,700, the report forecasted. The country, which also ranked No. 1 in 2022, has particularly wealthy-friendly policies.

The largest amount of millionaires reside in America, a March report from Henley & Partners previously found.

