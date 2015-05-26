Mideast's biggest airline Emirates to restart Baghdad flights next week after shooting

The Mideast's biggest airline says it plans to resume flights to Baghdad after halting them last month after an incoming passenger plane came under fire.

Emirates said Tuesday it will restart passenger flights to the Iraqi capital six times a week on March 1.

The carrier and several other regional airlines stopped flights to Baghdad after a flight operated by discount carrier FlyDubai was struck by gunfire as it came in to land. Emirates has continued to fly to the Iraqi cities of Irbil and Basra.

Emirates says its decision to resume flights "follows a comprehensive safety and security review" done in conjunction with civil aviation officials.

Bahraini carrier Gulf Air announced on Feb. 5 that it would resume flights to Baghdad after suspending them over the shooting.