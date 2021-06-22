Microsoft joins Apple in $2T market value club

Microsoft is in the money, literally, joining Apple in a club that has only two members.

The two tech giants are the only companies valued north of $2 trillion which the software giant hit on Tuesday, but ended pennies shy of the $255.55 closing price needed for the final cinch or $1.9 billion.

MICROSOFT STOCK HITS RECORD AHEAD OF WINDOWS REVEAL

Earlier this week, Microsoft's share price hit a record, ahead of its scheduled Windows update on Thursday, an event that has investors piling into the stock.

CEO Satya Nadella will lead the live-streamed update against a stock that has advanced 19% this year helped by the pandemic.

"People are turning to Windows PCs more than ever to stay connected productive and secure. Windows 10 now has more than 1.3 billion monthly active devices and Microsoft 365 consumer surpassed 50 million subscribers for the first time" said Nadella during the most recent earnings call.

Apple became the first company to cross the mark last August and its shares have gained just 1% this year with a market value of $2.2 trillion.

APPLE BECOMES FIRST $2 TRILLION COMPANY

The future pipeline of $2 trillion contenders exists but remains limited, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group through Tuesday's closing prices.

Amazon $1.7B

Google/Alphabet $1.66B

Facebook $961M

Berkshire Hathaway $634M

Tesla $600M