Michael's Companies to go private in $5B deal

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels Companies Inc. has reached an agreement with Apollo Global Management to take the company private.

The deal, valued at $5 billion including debt, will pay Michaels shareholders $22 per share – a 47% premium to the $15 per share closing price on Feb. 26, the day before press reports suggested a deal was in the works.

“The Company’s impressive growth transformation, including our financial and operational performance in the unprecedented environment of the pandemic, led to an unsolicited offer to buy the company,” said James Quella, chairman of the Michaels board of directors.

After evaluating the offer, Michael’s board of directors decided that it represented a “compelling value” to shareholders, he added.

