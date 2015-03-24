Michael Kors, Pike, Trex, Insmed, and Impax Laboratories are big market movers

MarketsAssociated Press

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Continue Reading Below

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $4.82 to $77.01

The company's quarterly financial results topped expectations, but its second-quarter profit outlook fell short of forecasts.

Pike Corp., up $3.87 to $11.83

The electrical engineering company agreed to be taken private by its CEO and investment firm Court Square Capital Partners.

Trex Co., up $4.33 to $33

The deck and fencing company's quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations and it issued better-than-expected revenue guidance.

Realogy Holdings Corp., up $1.47 to $37.57

The real estate and relocation services company reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

Alere Inc., down $5.20 to $34.75

The medical diagnostics company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and a decline in its gross margin.

Nasdaq

Insmed Inc., down $4.59 to $12.66

The biotechnology company said it will move forward with studies on the effectiveness of its drug Arikayce for lung infections.

Impax Laboratories Inc., down 86 cents to $22.77

The drug developer said the FDA performed a re-inspection of a California manufacturing facility and found potential problems.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $4.97 to $54.05

The drug developer's quarterly financial results met expectations and it raised its full-year profit and revenue guidance.