Michael Kors Holdings, Velti Among Stocks Gapping Up Tuesday

FOXBusiness

Here are stocks that gapped up today with opening prices significantly higher than the close on the previous trading day:

  • Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) gapped up today, opening at $48.10 after closing the previous trading session at $42.35. Trading at a volume of eight million, the stock price is up 15%.

  • Velti (NASDAQ:VELT) closed the previous trading session at $7.04, gapping up to open at $8.36 today. Shares are up 11.6% and trading at a volume of 2.4 million. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $6.12 today.
  • Hemispherx BioPharma (AMEX:HEB) opened at 49 cents after closing the previous trading session at 44 cents, gapping up. While trading at a volume of 1.3 million, the stock price has risen 8.7%. The stock is trading 40.6% above its 50-day moving average and 34.8% above its 200-day moving average.
  • ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPG) closed the previous trading session at 43 cents, gapping up to open at 48 cents today. Shares have risen 11.5%, trading at a volume of 1.1 million. The stock is trading at 19.9% of its 50-day moving average and 9.1% of its 200-day moving average.