Mexico's dominant phone company, Telmex, to appeal anti-monopoly fine for tie to pay TV firm

Mexico's dominant telephone company says it will oppose a nearly $1 million fine imposed by regulators for the company's purportedly commercial alliance with a pay TV provider.

Telmex said in a statement Friday that it will fight the fine using "all available legal avenues."

The company said federal telecommunications regulators accused it of failing to announce a commercial alliance with Dish Mexico Holdings.

Telmex promoted Dish TV service and collected payment for that company on Telmex phone bills. Telmex said it was merely providing billing and other services for Dish.

Telmex controls about 80 percent of Mexico's residential fixed lines and provides Internet service. But the company faces obstacles to entering the pay TV market.