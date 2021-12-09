Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Corporations

Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

Foundations run by members of the Sackler family have given tens of millions of dollars to museum

close
Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower costs of prescription drugs video

Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower costs of prescription drugs

Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower costs of prescription drugs

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.

FILE - A sign with some names of the Sackler family is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage ove (AP Newsroom)

The New York museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep-pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. The wing is named after brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.

STATES: SACKLER FAMILY MEMBERS ABUSING BANKRUPTCY PROCESS

"Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the important mission that it serves," Sackler descendants said in a statement.

FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the f (AP Newsroom)

Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler have all died, but descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler currently are principal owners of Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, a widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller.

SACKLERS APOLOGIZE FOR HARM CAUSED BY OXYCONTIN, DENY PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

In September, a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement in which the Sacklers agreed to pay $4.5 billion and give up ownership of Purdue Pharma, which would be reorganized. They would in turn receive immunity from future lawsuits. Victims' families and a group of states criticized the deal. Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges in late 2020.

FILE - The exterior of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York appears on March 19, 2013. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the (AP Newsroom)

Foundations run by members of the Sackler family have given tens of millions of dollars to museums, including the Guggenheim in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and funded work at Oxford and Yale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent years, the Guggenheim, the Louvre in Paris, the Tate in London and the Jewish Museum in Berlin have all distanced themselves from the family. In 2019, the Met itself announced it would stop taking monetary gifts from Sacklers connected to Purdue Pharma.