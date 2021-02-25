Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85B
The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion’s closing price
Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about $1.85 billion in cash, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRK
|MERCK & CO. INC.
|74.50
|-0.06
|-0.07%
|PAND
|PANDION THERAPEUTICS INC.
|59.47
|+33.84
|+132.03%
Powered by
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion’s closing price on Wednesday.
Pandion’s lead drug candidate, PT101, last month met its main goals of safety and tolerability in an early-stage trial in patients with autoimmune diseases.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a joint statement.