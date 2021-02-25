Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85B

The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion’s closing price

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about $1.85 billion in cash, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MRKMERCK & CO. INC.74.50-0.06-0.07%
PANDPANDION THERAPEUTICS INC.59.47+33.84+132.03%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion’s closing price on Wednesday.

 Merck company building, in Kenilworth, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Pandion’s lead drug candidate, PT101, last month met its main goals of safety and tolerability in an early-stage trial in patients with autoimmune diseases.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a joint statement.