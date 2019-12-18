Mercedes-Benz USA vehicle recall sees auto company agree to $20M settlement
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA settlement is set to be made public on Wednesday
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA has agreed to a $20 million civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Under the terms of the settlement, the German automaker will pay $13 million and faces another $7 million fine if it does not comply with the agreement. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Daimler failed to notify owners in a timely fashion in some recalls, did not submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion.
The settlement is set to be made public later on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul) REUTERS