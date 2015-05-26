Medical Devices companies shares down at the close of trading

Shares of some top medical devices companies were down at the close of trading:

Baxter International Inc. fell $.77 or 1.1 percent, to $70.37.

Boston Scientific Corp. fell $.36 or 2.0 percent, to $17.98.

Johnson & Johnson fell $.50 or .5 percent, to $100.58.

Medtrnic fell $1.40 or 1.8 percent, to $76.21.

St. Jude Medical Inc. fell $1.17 or 1.6 percent, to $72.30.

Stryker fell $2.27 or 2.3 percent, to $94.63.

Zimmer Holdings Inc. fell $2.15 or 1.8 percent, to $116.61.