Shares of some top media companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Comcast Corp. fell $.76 or 1.3 percent, to $58.88.

Walt Disney Co. rose $.63 or .6 percent, to $110.16.

Gannett fell $.86 or 2.4 percent, to $34.87.

New York Times Co. fell $.26 or 2.0 percent, to $12.90.

Time Warner Inc. fell $.60 or .7 percent, to $84.76.

21st Century Fox Inc. class B fell $.14 or .4 percent, to $33.81.

Viacom Inc. fell $1.06 or 1.5 percent, to $69.94.