McDonald’s unveils coronavirus reopening plan: Empty tables, modified beverage procedures

McDonald’s is prepping for the reopening of its dining rooms, according to the company’s president, Joe Erlinger, who shared a detailed plan Wednesday.

The new procedures for in-restaurant dining will include some closed seating and tables to accommodate social distancing, more frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces and face covers and gloves for crew members while making masks available for customers where personal protective equipment is required.

Dine-in beverage procedures will be modified to minimize direct contact. Play Places will remain closed.

Additional procedures include wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and employee training for the reopening of dining rooms.

McDonald’s has developed these procedures in adherence to CDC, state and local guidelines. The company is also committed to working with owners and operators so restaurants can be reopened safely.

“Since the pandemic began, my team and I have been meeting three times a day to evaluate and adjust our plans while also adopting best practices from our franchisees and global markets,” Erlinger wrote. “These will serve as a set of nationwide standards for operations across all 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations. All restaurants must implement these standards, in addition to state and local laws, before reopening a dining room.”

There have been nearly 50 process changes implemented in McDonald’s restaurants to date along with increased training for restaurant crew, according to Erlinger.

Throughout the pandemic, 99 percent of McDonald’s restaurants have remained open to serve customers hot meals with carry-out, McDelivery and drive-thru options. Customers can continue to use these options if they do not wish to enter dining rooms.