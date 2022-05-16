Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's

McDonald's to sell Russian business

McDonald's already paused operations in Russian market in March

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

McDonald's announced Monday it would sell its Russian business after more than 30 years of operations in the country as the war continues in Ukraine.

The announcement comes after McDonald's said in early March that it temporarily closed restaurants in Russia and paused operations in the market.

MCDONALD'S BENEFITS FROM PRICE HIKES 

mcdonald's, russia

FILE PHOTO: People enter a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo (REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo / Reuters)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values," McDonald's said in a statement. 