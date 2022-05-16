McDonald's to sell Russian business

McDonald's announced Monday it would sell its Russian business after more than 30 years of operations in the country as the war continues in Ukraine.

The announcement comes after McDonald's said in early March that it temporarily closed restaurants in Russia and paused operations in the market.

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values," McDonald's said in a statement.