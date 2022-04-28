McDonald's benefits from price hikes

McDonald's reported that U.S. sales surged during the first quarter driven in part by rising prices across the industry.

Sales at stores that were open at least a year increased 3.5% in the January-March period, even in the midst of an "increasingly complex and uncertain operating environment," according to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The fast-food giant attributed this success to "strategic menu price increases" along with "strong marketing promotions featuring the core menu and growth in digital channels."

The company also said that it continued to benefit from the launch of its loyalty program, MyMcDonald's Rewards, which launched last year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The strength in the U.S. and other markets has helped the company offset negative same-store sales in its China market, which is facing COVID-19 resurgences and related government restrictions, as well as troubles in its Russia market.

McDonald's decided to halt operations in Russia in early March due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company projected that it would cost around $50 million per month, or about 5 to 6 cents per share, to temporarily suspend its operations and close its restaurants.

McDonald's owns approximately 84% of its 847 Russia locations and 100% of its 108 Ukraine locations. Russia and Ukraine combined represented approximately 2% of the company's systemwide sales.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.