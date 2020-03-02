Former McDonald’s USA CEO on coronavirus: Restaurants are ‘extremely’ sanitary

Amid the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., there’s universal panic on how to contain it in public spaces.

FAT Brands chairman and former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday that he isn't worried about the illness spreading at restaurants since most eateries have efficient sanitation practices and policies in place.

“Restaurants, by and large, have extremely good sanitation processes, systems and procedures and every surface is wiped down regularly with antibacterial and anti-virus,” he said.

If food workers are sick, he said, they’re urged to stay home. Rensi said people of the public should practice the same courtesy and listen to the advice of medical professionals.

“Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face,” he said. “If you've got a cough, cough into a mask or some other device to keep you from spreading your germs and stay home.”

Rensi believes there’s a lot of “hyperbole and noise” around the panic and urges people to “calm down,” since the percentage of the world population affected is “minuscule.”

McDonald’s survived the 2002 respiratory illness SARS with “good common sense and hygiene,” Rensi added.

“We just put in place good, common-sense systems to make sure that, if somebody got sick, it didn't spread throughout the organization,” he said. “And we were highly successful with that.”

