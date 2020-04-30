McDonald's profit sinks as coronavirus slams sales

McDonald’s Corp. was humming before business fell off a cliff as dining rooms closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Chicago-based fast-food chain reported first-quarter profit fell 16 percent to $1.1 billion, or $1.47 a share, on revenue of $4.71 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.57 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

"McDonald's began 2020 with exceptional global momentum, and our January and February sales were reflective of that trend,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “Since then, the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted our business, and we continue to operate in a very challenging and unpredictable environment.”

Same-store sales fell 3.4 percent globally for the quarter ended March 31. They were up 7.2 percent in the two months through February, but down 22 percent in the final month of the quarter.

