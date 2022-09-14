McDonald’s to close all its UK restaurants Monday to honor the Queen’s funeral

McDonald's announced that it will close their UK restaurants as a mark of respect during the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

"All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5 pm, to allow everyone at McDonald's to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the company wrote in a tweet. The fast food giant has approximately 1,300 chains in the UK.

"Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling." the company added.

Max Blain, the prime minister’s official spokesperson, said on Wednesday, that the day of the funeral would operate as a standard bank holiday. McDonald's joined other businesses including Argos, Harrods, Holland & Barrett, Ikea, and Lidl on closing for the day.

"Individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what is right for them, and discuss with their employees, but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach," Blain said.

The fast food giant also confirmed that staff will not financially suffer from the closing, saying, "All company-owned restaurant employees will be paid for their scheduled hours."

Thousands of mourners have lined up in London for the opportunity to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Westminster Hall.