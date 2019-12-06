McDonald's chicken sandwich 'big US hit' rivaling Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, KFC
McDonald’s new crispy Chicken sandwich is almost 'ready for primetime'
McDonald’s is shaping up to be a formidable competitor as the U.S. chicken wars intensify.
The fast-food giant’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which is being tested in Tennessee and Texas, is expected to up the pressure on poultry, potentially giving Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, a unit of Restaurant Brands International, and KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, some fresh competition, according to research firm Telsey Advisory Group.
“We are comfortable concluding [McDonald’s new Crispy Chicken is going to be a big U.S. hit for the chain,” analysts said Thursday. “Ultimately, we believe [McDonald’s] new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Biscuit will usher in a successful new U.S. lineup of better-quality chicken in 2020 and 2021.”
The chain is testing out its version of the chicken sandwich in the two Southern states through Jan. 26, a McDonald’s spokeswoman told FOX Business. It includes a fried chicken patty served on a sweet, buttery potato roll and topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles, and a Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich version will feature lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
The sandwich, which is said to replicate aspects of its competitors, comes as chains across the industry are garnering social media buzz over the so-called "chicken wars." The chicken marketplace is showing rapid growth with Chick-fil-A alone seeing a sales growth of 14 percent this year with $4.5 million per store, analysts say.
With massive industry growth, McDonald’s has been “clamoring for an upgraded chicken product” that could effectively compete with rivals.
After testing the products, analysts concluded:
The sandwich is undercutting competitors with a price point of $3.49. Chick-fil-A’s sandwich goes for $3.79 while the Popeyes equivalent costs $3.99.
“We believe McDonald’s new crispy Chicken product is almost 'ready for primetime”'and successfully face off against its major nemesis," analysts said.