McDonald's chicken sandwich 'big US hit' rivaling Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, KFC

McDonald’s new crispy Chicken sandwich is almost 'ready for primetime'

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses the departure of McDonald's top human relations executive. Bahnsen Group CIO David Bahnsen discusses why free-market capitalism is constantly under attack and the current dip in McDonald's shares.video

When will McDonald's shares show an upward trend?

FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses the departure of McDonald's top human relations executive. Bahnsen Group CIO David Bahnsen discusses why free-market capitalism is constantly under attack and the current dip in McDonald's shares.

McDonald’s is shaping up to be a formidable competitor as the U.S. chicken wars intensify.

The fast-food giant’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which is being tested in Tennessee and Texas, is expected to up the pressure on poultry, potentially giving Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, a unit of Restaurant Brands International, and KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, some fresh competition, according to research firm Telsey Advisory Group.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.195.35+1.14+0.59%
YUMYUM! BRANDS98.77+0.25+0.25%
QSRRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.65.86-0.45-0.68%

“We are comfortable concluding [McDonald’s new Crispy Chicken is going to be a big U.S. hit for the chain,” analysts said Thursday. “Ultimately, we believe [McDonald’s] new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Biscuit will usher in a successful new U.S. lineup of better-quality chicken in 2020 and 2021.”

The chain is testing out its version of the chicken sandwich in the two Southern states through Jan. 26, a McDonald’s spokeswoman told FOX Business. It includes a fried chicken patty served on a sweet, buttery potato roll and topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles, and a Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich version will feature lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

MCDONALD’S TO RIVAL CHICK-FIL-A, POPEYES IN CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS

The sandwich, which is said to replicate aspects of its competitors, comes as chains across the industry are garnering social media buzz over the so-called "chicken wars." The chicken marketplace is showing rapid growth with Chick-fil-A alone seeing a sales growth of 14 percent this year with $4.5 million per store, analysts say.

With massive industry growth, McDonald’s has been “clamoring for an upgraded chicken product” that could effectively compete with rivals.

After testing the products, analysts concluded:

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Test

  • The sandwich was lightly battered, juicer, and more flavorful
  • It was an upgrade from McDonald’s more heavily battered, less juicy buttermilk Crispy Chicken
  • The sandwich includes a full muscle chicken breast, lightly breaded with a sweet fired flour coating, served on a lightly buttered and toasted premium brioche potato bun and topped with two crinkle-cut pickles

Source: Telsey Advisory Group

MCDONALD'S OPENS GOLDEN ARCHES UNLIMITED STORE WITH FRY SOCKS, HAPPY MEAL SHIRTS

    The sandwich is undercutting competitors with a price point of $3.49. Chick-fil-A’s sandwich goes for $3.79 while the Popeyes equivalent costs $3.99.

    Chicken Sandwich Price Points 

    •  McDonald's: $3.49 
    • Chick-fil-A:   $3.79 
    • Popeyes:     $3.99 

    Source: Telsey Advisory Group

    “We believe McDonald’s new crispy Chicken product is almost 'ready for primetime”'and successfully face off against its major nemesis," analysts said.

