McDonald's Canada faces coronavirus beef shortage, removes Angus burgers

McDonald's Canada cited "unprecedented COVID-19 impacts on the Canadian beef supply chain" for its decision to import meat and temporarily remove Angus burgers from its Canadian menu.

The "unprecedented" impacts include the closure of Cargill's Alberta, Canada, plant after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"Until Canada's beef supply stabilizes, we will source as much Canadian beef as we can and then supplement with imported beef," McDonald's said in a statement.

McDonald's noted that customers may still be able to order Angus burgers as restaurants "continue to sell through product."

The news comes as the U.S. meat industry warns of shortages as they are forced to stop or slow down production when workers contract the virus. The companies say they're stepping up efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in their facilities.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to keep meat plants operating under the Defense Production Act.

