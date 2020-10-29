Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Marvell to buy Inphi, creating $40B semiconductor giant

Inphi shareholders will receive $66 cash and 2.323 Marvell shares for each Inphi share they own

close
Wedbush Securities Managing Director Michael Pachter and Global X Funds SVP Jay Jacobs weigh in on the Big Tech hearing. video

Big Tech hearing ‘positioned to make noise’ before the election: Michael Pachter

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Michael Pachter and Global X Funds SVP Jay Jacobs weigh in on the Big Tech hearing.

Marvell Technology Group has agreed to buy Inphi Corp. for about $10 billion in cash and stock, making for the second mega chip deal this week.

Continue Reading Below

The chipmaker plans to reorganize the combined company and domicile in the U.S., creating a $40 billion semiconductor powerhouse.

“Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell's leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade," Marvell CEO Matt Murphy said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Inphi shareholders will receive $66 cash and 2.323 Marvell shares for each Inphi share they own. The deal represents an approximate 74% premium to the $5.76 billion market cap Inphi closed with on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.