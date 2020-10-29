Marvell to buy Inphi, creating $40B semiconductor giant

Marvell Technology Group has agreed to buy Inphi Corp. for about $10 billion in cash and stock, making for the second mega chip deal this week.

The chipmaker plans to reorganize the combined company and domicile in the U.S., creating a $40 billion semiconductor powerhouse.

“Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell's leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade," Marvell CEO Matt Murphy said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Inphi shareholders will receive $66 cash and 2.323 Marvell shares for each Inphi share they own. The deal represents an approximate 74% premium to the $5.76 billion market cap Inphi closed with on Wednesday.

