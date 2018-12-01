Markets to close on Dec. 5, after Trump names it national day of mourning for George H.W. Bush

President Trump will designate Dec. 5 a national day of mourning for George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94, according to a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Bush’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Sanders said.

A spokesperson for the New York Stock Exchange said markets will be closed on Wednesday, in line with its own long-standing traditions. There will also be a moment of silence before the opening bell on Monday, according to the spokesperson.

On Twitter, Trump also announced he would delay his Saturday press conference in Argentina about the “great success” of the G20 meeting until he returned to the U.S., due to Bush’s death.

“However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” he wrote.