Markets Right Now: Technology companies lead indexes higher

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street as technology companies rose following a recent bout of weakness.

Apple jumped 2.4 percent Thursday, a day after putting out its new lineup of iPhones, and chipmaker Qualcomm rose 4 percent after announcing a big stock buyback program.

Stock indexes in Turkey and other emerging markets rose after the Turkish central bank raised interest rates sharply in response to the nation's currency crisis. The Turkish lira strengthened against other currencies.

Kroger plunged 10 percent after the supermarket chain reported disappointing results.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,904.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,145. The Nasdaq composite gained 59 points, or 0.7 percent, to 8,013.

Small-company stocks fell.

___

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies are leading stocks higher in midday trading on Wall Street, shaking off a recent bout of weakness.

Apple jumped 2.7 percent Thursday, a day after putting out its new lineup of iPhones, and chipmaker Qualcomm rose 4 percent after announcing a big stock buyback program.

Stock indexes in Turkey and other emerging markets rose after the Turkish central bank raised interest rates sharply in response to the nation's currency crisis. The Turkish lira strengthened against other currencies.

Kroger plunged 10.3 percent after the supermarket chain reported disappointing quarterly results.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,901.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,117. The Nasdaq composite gained 66 points, or 0.8 percent, to 8,020.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies shook off some recent weakness and turned higher.

Apple rose 1.6 percent early Thursday, a day after announcing its latest line of iPhones. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 3 percent after announcing a big stock buyback program.

Supermarket chain Kroger sank 9.3 percent after announcing disappointing quarterly results.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,901.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,125. The Nasdaq composite gained 70 points, or 0.9 percent, to 8,023.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95 percent.