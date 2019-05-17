Markets Right Now: Stocks closing lower Friday

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

4:00 p.m.

Stocks ended the day lower on Wall Street Friday and notched their second-straight weekly loss as investors were whipsawed by contradictory reports on the Trump administration's array of trade fights.

Technology and industrial companies dropped the most. The S&P hasn't fallen for two consecutive weeks since last year, but it remains about 14% higher so far in 2019.

Deere shares dropped over 7% after the farm equipment maker's second quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Deere lowered its outlook for the year due to the trade war and a weakened agriculture sector.

The S&P 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,859.

Advertisement

The Dow lost 98 points, or 0.4%, to 25,764. The Nasdaq dropped 81 points, or 1%, to 7,816.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.39% from 2.40% Thursday

_____

12:00 p.m.

Stocks erased an early morning loss on Friday, the latest spin cycle for a market that's been tossed around the last two weeks by rising and falling worries about the global trade war.

Technology and industrial companies dropped the most as the S&P 500 heads for a second straight weekly decline. That hasn't happened so far in a year where the index is up about 14%.

Deere shares dropped 5.6% after the farm equipment maker's second quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Deere lowered its outlook for the year due to the trade war and a weakened agriculture sector.

The S&P 500 index fell 1 points, or 0.1%, to 2,874.

The Dow inched up 23 points, or 0.1%, to 25,883. The Nasdaq dropped 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,870.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.39% from 2.40% Thursday.

________

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are falling on Wall Street Friday as investors again worry about whether the U.S. and China can settle their dispute over trade.

Technology and industrial companies dropped the most as the S&P 500 heads for a second straight weekly decline. That hasn't happened so far in a year where the index is up about 14%.

Deere shares dropped 4.6% after the farm equipment maker's second quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Deere lowered its outlook for year due to the trade war and a weakened agriculture sector.

The S&P 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,858.

The Dow slid 155 points, or 0.6%, to 25,708. The Nasdaq dropped 59 points, or 0.7%, to 7,838.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.37% from 2.40% Thursday.