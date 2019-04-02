Markets Right Now: Stock waver to a mixed close

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks shook off an early slump and wound up little changed on Wall Street as gains for some big tech companies were offset by losses in other sectors.

The S&P 500 index eked out a tiny gain Tuesday, extending a winning streak into a fourth day. Small-company stocks fell.

Facebook jumped 3.3% and Apple added 1.5%.

Airline stocks rose after Delta raised its profit forecast for the current quarter. Delta jumped 6%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 12.8% after slashing its forecast for full-year results.

The S&P 500 edged up less than 1 point to 2,867.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79 points, or 0.3%, to 26,179. The Nasdaq edged up 19 points, or 0.3%, to 7,848.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47%.

11:45 a.m.

Consumer products and energy companies were pulling broad market indexes mostly lower on Wall Street in midday trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 12% Tuesday after slashing its forecast for full-year results and turning in quarterly profits that fell far short of what analysts were expecting. Competitor CVS Health gave up 2.7%.

Airlines were broadly higher after Delta raised its profit forecast for the current quarter. Delta jumped 7.1%.

Several big technology companies also rose. Facebook climbed 2.7%.

The S&P 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,865.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 83 points, or 0.3%, to 26,175. The Nasdaq edged up 8 points, or 0.1%, to 7,837.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.48%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market pulls back following a three-day rally.

Health care and consumer products companies dragged the main U.S. indexes lower in early trading Tuesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 12.8% after slashing its forecast for full-year results and turning in quarterly profits that fell far short of what analysts were expecting. CVS Health gave up 4.3%.

Dow Inc. rose 3.1% in its first day of trading after being spun off from chemical maker DowDuPont.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,864.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 84 points, or 0.3%, to 26,173. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,823.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.48%.