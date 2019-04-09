Markets Right Now: S&P 500 falls, ending an 8-day win streak

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street, breaking an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Industrial companies and banks led the way lower Tuesday. Caterpillar fell 2.5% and Citigroup gave up 1.3%

Technology companies also lost ground. Nvidia, a chipmaker, fell 1.3%.

Traders were disappointed to see that the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year. And a new threat of U.S. tariffs on European goods helped send markets lower in Europe.

The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,878.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 190 points, or 0.7%, to 26,150. The Nasdaq fell 44 points, or 0.6%, to 7,909.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.50%.

