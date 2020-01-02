Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Many happy returns

By FOXBusiness
close
UPS CEO, David P. Abney, on how Amazon has changed UPS.video

UPS CEO on Amazon and 24 hour shipping

UPS CEO, David P. Abney, on how Amazon has changed UPS.

It is National Returns Day.

Continue Reading Below

United Parcel Service expects to ship 1.9 million gifts and other items back to U.S. retailers on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

Jan. 2 is the busiest day for holiday returns in the United States.

It is a day that puts a squeeze on retailer profits as many  advertise free shipping on orders and returns.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A 26 percent year-over-year volume surge is anticipated.

In a 2018 report from Appriss Retail and National Retail Federation, about 10 percent of goods sold in the United States go back to retailers every year, resulting in roughly $369 billion in lost sales.

ONLINE SALES RECORD LEADS HOLIDAY SHOPPING SURGE

Apparel is the biggest culprit due to inconsistent sizing.

According to UPS, while 30 percent of shoppers return items to stores, more than twice that many opt for shipping.

UPS said it handled more than 1 million returns each day in December, but declined to give an annual total.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The ability for a retailer to be flexible about returns will go a long way with customers, 73 percent of shoppers surveyed said the overall returns experience impacts their likelihood to purchase from a retailer again.