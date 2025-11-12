Major crypto exchange picks Texas for new HQ, citing pro-business rules

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced Wednesday that it will reincorporate itself in Texas, becoming the latest company to move its business registration out of Delaware.

Coinbase announced the move in a regulatory filing, which said a majority of its stockholders voted to approve the company's reincorporation in Texas .

Texas has become an increasingly popular destination for U.S. corporations to register their businesses with its favorable business environment, friendlier tax rules, lighter regulatory regimes and new laws establishing a specialized business court system.

Several large companies have moved their legal headquarters out of Delaware in the last few years in what some have nicknamed the "Dexit."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS' 'CRYPTO CORRUPTION' RESOLUTION CALLS TO BAN POLITICIANS' DIGITAL ASSET DEALINGS

Tesla switched its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas last year in a high-profile move after Delaware's Court of Chancery voided CEO Elon Musk's massive compensation plan. Musk wrote on X after that ruling, "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

Other firms have moved their legal incorporation to states like Florida, as Trump Media & Technology did, while other companies have reincorporated in Nevada.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 304.48 +0.47 +0.15%

TRUMP PARDONS CONVICTED BINANCE FOUNDER CHANGPENG ZHAO

Coinbase is the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., and Texas has taken steps to attract crypto firms by touting lower operating costs and regulatory clarity .

"For decades, Delaware was known for predictable court outcomes, respect for the judgment of corporate boards and speedy resolutions," Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday.

Grewal said Delaware's Chancery Court has been "rife with unpredictable outcomes" in recent years, and that while state lawmakers have tried to respond to that inconsistency, it's not sufficient for businesses.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He wrote in his piece that Texas "offers efficiency and predictability" and touted the new Texas Business Court system as creating a business-friendly legal ecosystem.

Reuters contributed to this report.