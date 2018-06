Average gas prices in Maine have risen 3.5 cents in the last week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Maine on Monday was $3.74 a gallon — up 6.7 cents from one month ago, according to gasbuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationally is $3.68 a gallon, up 2.6 cents in the past week and up 4.6 cents per gallon in the last month.

Gas prices in Maine are 17.3 cents a gallon higher than they were one year ago.