Maersk pauses shipping operations in Red Sea indefinitely after weekend Houthi attack

Maersk said last week it was prepared to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea

Shipping giant Maersk said Tuesday it will pause operations in the Red Sea "until futher notice" after another attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen over the weekend. 

"We have decided to pause all transits through the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden until further notice," the Danish company said in a statement to customers. "In cases where it makes most sense for our customers, vessels will be rerouted and continue their journey around the Cape of Good Hope." 

A large blue colored ship off having its freight offloaded

Giant gantry cranes and off loading freighter in Haifa container port, Israel. (Planet One Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Maersk said last week it was prepared to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea, thanks to the start of a U.S.-led international naval operation to protect ships from Houthi rebel attacks. 

OIL PRICES UP AFTER US STRIKES BACK AT HOUTHIS IN RED SEA

Houthi rebels based in Yemen have been attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea for months in retaliation for Israel’s assault on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The attacks have caused major disruptions in shipping, with many companies pausing or rerouting shipments around the Cape of Good Hope, adding costs and delays. 

Maersk paused all Red Sea sailings for 48 hours signaled after another attack on Saturday. On Monday, the company signaled it would once again resume shipments after the pause expired but has since reversed course. 

"We remain committed to minimizing the impact on our customers’ supply chains and will continue to keep you updated on the situation," the company said. 

Fox News has reached out to Maersk for updates. 