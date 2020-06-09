Expand / Collapse search
Macy’s

Macy's says coronavirus losses lower than feared

The department store chain lost $652M in the first quarter

By FOXBusiness
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hit Macy’s as hard as initially feared, according to updated preliminary first-quarter results released Tuesday morning.

The Cincinnati-based department store chain lost $652 million, or an adjusted $2.03 a share, in the three months through March as revenue fell 45 percent from a year ago to $3.02 billion. Macy’s last month estimated that it would lose between $905 million and $1.1 billion during the first three months of the year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our first-quarter sales and earnings results, but I am proud of the way our team navigated this difficult period and maintained the business while our stores were closed,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “Our strong digital business sales trend continued throughout May, and it is encouraging to see that as we reopen a store, the digital business in that geography continues to be strong.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.