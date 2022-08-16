Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

Home Depot beats quarterly comparable sales estimates

Net earnings increased to $5.05 per share in the quarter

close
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper, NFJ Investment Group portfolio manager Burns McKinney and Infrastructure Capital Management CEO Jay Hatfield analyze the recent market rally as inflation persists on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Market expert warns end of earnings season could ignite short selling

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper, NFJ Investment Group portfolio manager Burns McKinney and Infrastructure Capital Management CEO Jay Hatfield analyze the recent market rally as inflation persists on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Home Depot Inc. reported quarterly comparable sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday on steady demand for home-improvement goods from professional builders and handymen.

Analysts have said demand from home-improvement professionals has been strong, even as do-it-yourself customers are reining in their spending, due to a healthy pipeline of remodeling work.

Home Depot's comparable sales rose 5.8% for the second quarter, while analysts had expected a 4.9% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 314.61 -0.28 -0.09%

Net sales for the largest U.S. home improvement chain climbed 6.5% to $43.79 billion, compared with estimates of $43.36 billion.

Net earnings increased to $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share, for the second quarter ended July 31, from $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)