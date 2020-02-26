Expand / Collapse search
Lowe's

Lowe's forecasts lower 2020 profit than Wall Street expected

Sales growth was driven by brick-and-mortar stores

By FOXBusiness
Lowe’s predicted lower profit this year than Wall Street projected after disappointing same-store sales at the end of 2019.

Earnings at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based hardware retail chain will be as much as $6.65 a share, compared with the $6.67 that analysts surveyed by Refinitv had estimated.

Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent in the three months through January, missing the 3.6 percent that analysts expected. Companywide, Lowe's earned $509 million, or 66 cents a share, as revenue rose 2.4 percent to $16.03 billion.

“We delivered profitability that exceeded our expectations given strong expense management, improving gross margin and enhanced process execution,” CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. “Our sales growth was driven almost entirely by our U.S. brick and mortar stores, supported by our investments in technology, store environment and the Pro business.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.