Lowe's profit spikes as customers load up during coronavirus outbreak

Online sales rose 80% in the first quarter

By FOXBusiness
Lowe’s first-quarter profit spiked 28 percent from a year ago as customers stocked up on essential items during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based home-improvement chain earned $1.34 billion, or an adjusted $1.77 a share, as revenue rose 11 percent year-over-year to $19.68 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.32 a share on revenue of $18.32 billion.

Comparable sales in the U.S. jumped 12.3 percent.

LOWLOWE'S COMPANIES INC.116.87+0.14+0.12%

"Our strong first-quarter performance, which continues into May, also reflects the benefits of our retail fundamentals strategy, the improvement in our execution, and the resiliency of our home improvement business model,” CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. “I am also pleased with our ability to pivot to serve increased online demand with Lowes.com sales increasing 80% in the quarter.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 