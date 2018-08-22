Lowe's 2Q earnings top expectations

article

Lowe’s reported a 2Q adjusted profit of $2.07 per share, topping the estimate for $2.02. Revenue of $20.9 billion, also beat the estimate for $20.77 billion.

Same-store sales rose 5.2%

The company plans to close all 99 of its Orchard Supply Hardware stores which are located in California, Florida and Oregon.

The home improvement retailer reported an adjusted per share profit if $1.57 in the year ago quarter on $19.5 billion in revenue.

First quarter results fell flat as an extended winter cut into sales. Profit was $1.19 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion.