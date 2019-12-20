Lockheed gets $7 Billion Air Force modification for F-22 sustainment
Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $7 billion U.S. Air Force contract modification for F-22 air vehicle sustainment.
The Defense Department said work is expected to be completed by December 2032.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Corp. a $1.96 billion modification for the detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships. The MMSC is being procured by Saudi Arabia under the Navy's Foreign Military Sales program, the Defense Department said.
Additionally, Raytheon Co. received a $1.03 billion Navy contract and a $1.02 billion Missile Defense Agency modification.