Lockheed CFO sees Pentagon sales down 6 percent in 2014

Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's biggest supplier, expects to feel the continued effect of U.S. budget cuts in 2014, with domestic military sales likely to drop by six percent after a four percent drop in 2013, Chief Financial Office Bruce Tanner told reporters on Tuesday.

Tanner said Lockheed expected additional orders for the F-35 fighter jet - the company's single biggest program - from Australia, South Korea, Israel and Singapore, but he did not expect those orders to close in 2014.

He said he expected a first quarter swing to pension income, that had helped buoy earnings, to continue for rest of year.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)