LIVE updates: Fed Chair Powell on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is set to deliver day two of his testimony on the state of the U.S. economy in his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report.

Stocks are under pressure ahead of his remarks, similar to Tuesday, before the turnaround, as bond yields move higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31602.86 +65.51 +0.21% SP500 S&P 500 3881.9 +0.53 +0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13384.484315 -80.71 -0.60%

On Tuesday he reminded lawmakers that while the recovery remains uncertain, a wider rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine can help steady the economy.

FED'S POWELL SAYS US ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STILL 'HIGHLY UNCERTAIN,' BUT WIDER VACCINE ROLLOUT KEY

Follow all the highlights in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS