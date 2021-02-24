Expand / Collapse search
LIVE updates: Fed Chair Powell on Capitol Hill

The yield on the 10-year spikes to a one-year high

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifies before House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is set to deliver day two of his testimony on the state of the U.S. economy in his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report.

Stocks are under pressure ahead of his remarks, similar to Tuesday, before the turnaround, as bond yields move higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES31602.86+65.51+0.21%
SP500S&P 5003881.9+0.53+0.01%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13384.484315-80.71-0.60%

On Tuesday he reminded lawmakers that while the recovery remains uncertain,  a wider rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine can help steady the economy.

FED'S POWELL SAYS US ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STILL 'HIGHLY UNCERTAIN,' BUT WIDER VACCINE ROLLOUT KEY

