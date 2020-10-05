Live updates: Latest stock market news and business headlines
Vaccine makers are in focus as Trump's recovery progresses.
Wall Street begins the week on a positive note as stimulus talks continue and as President Trump’s recovery may send him home as early as today.
All three of the major averages rose at the starting of trading.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27944.67
|+261.86
|+0.95%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3384.16
|+35.72
|+1.07%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11242.761032
|+167.74
|+1.51%
