Live updates: Latest stock market news and business headlines

Vaccine makers are in focus as Trump's recovery progresses.

Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on testing negative for the coronavirus, new information on the Russia probe and President Trump’s condition. video

Giuliani: Despite coronavirus, Trump is sounding ‘exactly like himself’

Wall Street begins the week on a positive note as stimulus talks continue and as President Trump’s recovery may send him home as early as today.

All three of the major averages rose at the starting of trading.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27944.67+261.86+0.95%
SP500S&P 5003384.16+35.72+1.07%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11242.761032+167.74+1.51%

