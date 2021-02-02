LIVE Updates: GameStop, AMC get crushed as S&P, Dow jump
Silver margins raised at CME
GameStop shares are heading for the worst day on record...
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|90.00
|-135.00
|-60.00%
Other heavily shorted names are falling in sympathy including Bed Bath and Beyond, Naked Brands and Express...
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|25.38
|-4.88
|-16.13%
|NAKD
|NAKED BRAND GROUP
|0.91
|-0.51
|-35.91%
|EXPR
|EXPRESS INC.
|3.38
|-1.62
|-32.40%
As for silver, late Monday, the CME announced it will raise trading margins at the close of business Tuesday as a "normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage" after the metal posted its best one day percentage gain since March 2009.
Prices and silver stocks are tumbling as well.
