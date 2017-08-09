Live Nation Shares Rally As Results Top Street View

Live Nation Entertainment shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the Ticketmaster parent topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Live Nation shares surged 6.7% to $40 after hours. The company reported second-quarter net income of $81.5 million, or 29 cents a share, compared to $37.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $2.82 billion from $2.18 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 19 cents a share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below