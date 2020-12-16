LIVE: Chair Powell's Q&A, market reaction
Investors bet record low interest rates will remain through 2021
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will host his final press conference at 2:30 PM ET following the last meeting of 2020.
Investors largely expect policymakers to leave rates unchanged and signal no major changes for early 2021. He'll also deliver a fresh outlook on the U.S. economy.
Stocks are trading cautiously ahead of the decision.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DIJ
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3699.23
|+4.61
|+0.12%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12637.591452
|+42.53
|+0.34%
