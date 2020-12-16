LIVE: Chair Powell's Q&A, market reaction

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will host his final press conference at 2:30 PM ET following the last meeting of 2020.

Investors largely expect policymakers to leave rates unchanged and signal no major changes for early 2021. He'll also deliver a fresh outlook on the U.S. economy.

Stocks are trading cautiously ahead of the decision.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DIJ n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. SP500 S&P 500 3699.23 +4.61 +0.12% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12637.591452 +42.53 +0.34%

