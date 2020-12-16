Expand / Collapse search
Economy

LIVE: Chair Powell's Q&A, market reaction

Investors bet record low interest rates will remain through 2021

NatAlliance Securities Global fixed income head Andy Brenner and NatWest Markets co-head of global economics Michelle Girard weigh in on how factors like the Federal Reserve, the presidential election and possible coronavirus stimulus are impacting the markets and the economy. video

Key takeaways from Fed’s rate decision

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will host his final press conference at 2:30 PM ET following the last meeting of 2020.

Investors largely expect policymakers to leave rates unchanged and signal no major changes for early 2021. He'll also deliver a fresh outlook on the U.S. economy.

Stocks are trading cautiously ahead of the decision.

