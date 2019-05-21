Let Go From Your Job? Here's a Good Reason to Exit Gracefully

Sometimes, workers lose jobs due to no fault of their own. But other times, employees are fired very much for cause. If you violated a company rule, consistently showed up to the office late, or failed to complete your work by the deadlines assigned to you, you could find yourself dismissed from your job, and for good reason. Now if that happens, your natural inclination may be to tell your boss off, or storm out of the office angrily with some choice words for your manager. But rather than go that route, you're better off making a far more courteous exit.

The reason? Of the 80% of employers who have fired an employee, 48% would consider rehiring someone they previously fired, according to outsourcing company Airtasker. Therefore, the behavior you display upon being let go could very much dictate whether you'll ever get to work for your company again.

The right way to react to being fired

Getting fired can be a harsh blow, especially if it happens without warning. But rather than lash out at your employer for making the decision to let you go, take a minute to compose yourself first.

In fact, you might even ask your boss if you can take a few minutes to process the information at hand before carrying on with that conversation. Even if there is a reason you're being let go, it's not easy news to receive, so chances are, your manager will be somewhat sympathetic and grant your request.

If you are given a few minutes to process the news, use it as an opportunity to figure out what to say when your boss comes back into the room. One thing you should certainly aim to do is apologize for the circumstances leading to your dismissal. Don't make excuses for your behavior, though. If the reason for your firing is consistently failing to meet deadlines, don't say, "I'm sorry, but I've had so much work that completing it on time was impossible." Instead, say, "I'm sorry I failed to meet deadlines. I understand how that put other people in a tough position." Doing so shows a degree of maturity that your manager should appreciate.

Next, pledge to clean up your act at your next job. Explain to your boss that you intend to learn from this experience and do better. Finally, thank your manager for the opportunity to have worked for him or her. Express your gratitude for the things you learned on the job, and wish your boss good luck. Then gather up your belongings and follow the instructions you're given for making your official exit. For example, your manager might instruct you not to talk to anyone on your way out the door, in which case you'd be wise to comply.

Getting your job back

Once you're fired, you may have no desire to work for that same employer again. In fact, only 33% of ex-employees say they'd go back to work for someone who fired them. But if you are interested in getting rehired, don't play it too cool. Instead, reach out to your manager a few days after having been fired and ask him or her to reconsider. Lay out a detailed plan of action that shows how you'll improve upon the issues that caused your dismissal in the first place, and ask for another chance. You may not get one, and that's to be expected. But if you conducted yourself extremely well while you were getting fired, there's a chance your boss will be willing to at least consider the possibility of bringing you back on board.

