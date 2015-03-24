Leisure companies shares up at 10 a.m.

Shares of some top leisure companies are up at 10 a.m.:
Carnival rose $.12 or .3 percent, to $37.77.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. rose $1.40 or 1.8 percent, to $77.62.
MGM Resorts International rose $.23 or .9 percent, to $26.63.
Marriott International Inc. rose $.18 or .3 percent, to $64.28.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. rose $.22 or .4 percent, to $55.82.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. rose $.47 or .6 percent, to $81.29.
Wynn Resorts rose $3.24 or 1.6 percent, to $210.80.